Super Bowl 2025 commercials: Budweiser, Google and more ads released so far

Super Bowl Sunday is here — and with it comes a barrage of new, glitzy, celebrity-filled ads.

Fox, which airs the game, said in November that it had sold out of ad spots — with more than 10 of those commercials costing advertisers $8 million apiece, according to CNBC.

This year’s lineup of commercials touches on everything from smart glasses to pizza rolls. Viewers can also expect to see a lot of artificial intelligence-related spots.

“AI is coming. If it’s not already here in almost every business, it will be coming like a freight train,” Mark Evans, executive vice president of sales for Fox Sports, told The Hollywood Reporter. “So you will see some more AI focused creative, which I think intuitively would be expected.”

As is typical these days, many advertisers begin to post Super Bowl teasers and sometimes premiere their full new ads before game day even begins. Two released ads — one from Hims & Hers and one from Google — have already faced some scrutiny.

Here is a look at some of the buzzy ads slated to run on Sunday.

Google

Google’s original Gemini ad about cheese was no Gouda.

The ad, which touted the AI model’s utility for small businesses like the Wisconsin Cheese Mart, showed Gemini wrongly generating a description for Gouda cheese that claimed it accounts for “50 to 60 percent of the world’s cheese consumption.”

The video has since been re-edited to remove the inaccurate stat, a Google spokesperson confirmed.

“After the question came up about the Gouda stat, we spoke with the owner of the Wisconsin Cheese Mart to ask him how he would handle it,” the spokesperson wrote in an email. “Following his suggestion to have Gemini rewrite the product description without the stat, we updated the UI to reflect what the business would do.”

Salesforce

In an ad for Salesforce’s AI-driven customer relationship management platform, called Agentforce, actor Matthew McConaughey is depicted dining outdoors while getting drenched by rain.

His booking app “didn’t have Agentforce, so an AI agent didn’t know to move my reservations inside,” the Oscar winner says in the spot.

Ray-Ban Meta

Chris Pratt, Chris Hemsworth and Kris Jenner star in this commercial for Meta’s AI-powered Ray-Ban smart glasses, which featured a nod to the banana duct-taped to a wall that famously sold for $6 million at an art auction last year.

Booking.com

Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy and their fellow Muppets are searching for their ideal vacation stay in this ad for Booking.com, which also recently introduced several AI-powered features for users.

Foundation to Combat Antisemitism

Snoop Dogg and Tom Brady face off in this advertisement against hate, with the two trading barbs about why they hate each other — citing reasons such as “you look different,” “talk different” or “’cause I don’t understand you.”

Michelob Ultra

Willem Dafoe and Catherine O’Hara crush everybody at pickleball in this ad featuring basketball player Sabrina Ionescu, former NFL player Randy Moss and track-and-field athlete Ryan Crouser.

Budweiser

Anheuser-Busch’s ads are considered a Super Bowl staple. This year’s Budweiser spot shows a Clydesdale foal who is told it’s “still too little” to join the company’s beer run. But the foal embarks on its own impromptu journey and ultimately is seen helping the keg make it to its destination.

Bud Light

Shane Gillis and Post Malone launch Bud Light cans out of a leaf blower, inviting the whole neighborhood to a cul-de-sac party in this ad featuring Peyton Manning.

Coors Light

Lethargic sloths face a series of mishaps, struggling to make it through a “case of the Mondays” until they receive a case of Coors Light beers.

Stella Artois

David Beckham learns he has a twin by the same name, dubbed “Other David” by his parents. He pays his brother (played by Matt Damon) a visit across the pond, where the two awkwardly bond over a bottle of Stella Artois.

Little Caesars

In this ad for Little Caesars’ Crazy Puffs, actor Eugene Levy is seemingly so astonished after taking a bite that his eyebrows fly off his face and flutter away, terrorizing everyone in their path.

Totino’s Pizza Rolls

Actors Tim Robinson and Sam Richardson star in this ad alongside a Totino’s-loving alien named Chazmo, who dies in an unfortunate accident just before returning to his home planet with a bag of pizza rolls.

Hellmann’s

“When Harry Met Sally” co-stars Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal return to Katz’s Delicatessen to enjoy a sandwich — with a cameo from Sydney Sweeney.

Doritos

Members of the Kansas City Chiefs help the Doritos team mull over potential ideas for a Super Bowl commercial.

Pringles

Actor Nick Offerman, Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid and the L.A. Clippers’ James Harden all see their mustaches escape their face, fluttering away to join “The Call for more Pringles.”

Häagen-Dazs

Even “Fast & Furious” stars Michelle Rodriguez and Vin Diesel “can’t help but slow down and savor the moment” with a bar of Häagen-Dazs, while Ludacris speeds on by.

Coffee mate

In this ad for Coffee mate’s cold-foam creamer, Shania Twain’s off-screen voice sings an original tune for a dancing tongue.

Uber Eats

Holding a buffalo wing from his Uber Eats delivery, Matthew McConaughey argues that football has always been “a conspiracy to make us hungry.”

Instacart

This Instacart commercial features a roundup of brand mascots including Kellogg’s Tony the Tiger, the Pillsbury Doughboy, the Kool-Aid Man and even Mr. Clean.

HexClad Cookware

Gordon Ramsay is enlisted to cook for a newfound alien visiting the Area 51 test kitchen for a taste of Earth’s offerings. The alien is Pete Davidson, who quips, “All famous people are aliens.”

Hims & Hers

In a commercial title highlighting the American obesity epidemic, telehealth company Hims & Hers criticizes a health care system “built to keep us sick and stuck” before going on to tout its own weight-loss offerings.

Ahead of the Super Bowl, Sens. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., and Roger Marshall, R-Kan., addressed a letter to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration expressing concerns over an “upcoming advertisement.” They wrote they believe the ad “risks misleading patients by omitting any safety or side effect information when promoting a specific type of weight loss medication.”

A Hims & Hers spokesperson told CNBC that the company is “complying with existing law” and is “happy to continue working with Congress and the new Administration to fix the broken health system and ensure that patients have choices for quality, safe, and affordable healthcare.”

Dove

Highlighting the hashtag #KeepHerConfident, Dove centered its commercial on the prevalence of body image issues among young girls, stating, “Let’s change the way we talk to our girls.”

Novartis

Swiss pharmaceutical company Novartis has teased a 60-second ad slated to air Sunday with the aim of bringing awareness to breast cancer. The spot stars actresses Hailee Steinfeld and Wanda Sykes, who herself is a breast cancer survivor.

Fanduel

Former NFL quarterbacks Eli and Peyton Manning are slated to face off Sunday in a field goal showdown organized by Fanduel, and the sports betting company urges fans to place their pick in this Super Bowl ad featuring the brothers.

