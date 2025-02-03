Big Red is back in the Big Game.

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid has led the two-time defending champions to a historic third straight Super Bowl appearance. Of the nine back-to-back Super Bowl champs in NFL history, Kansas City is the first to reach the Super Bowl.

Now, the Chiefs will try to complete the first-ever Super Bowl three-peat when they take on Reid's old team, the Philadelphia Eagles, in Super Bowl 59 in New Orleans.

Reid, 66, owns the most wins by an Eagles coach in franchise history, and he's already defeated Philadelphia once in the Super Bowl. The Chiefs' current championship streak began with a Super Bowl 57 victory over the Eagles two seasons ago.

So, as Reid readies his team for Chiefs-Eagles Round 2, here's a look at where he ranks all time among head coaches in Super Bowl appearances and wins:

How many Super Bowls has Andy Reid made, won?

This will be Reid's sixth Super Bowl appearance as a head coach, and he enters with a 3-2 record in the Big Game.

The Kansas City Chiefs will take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans.

Reid coached the Eagles to Super Bowl 39 in the 2004 season, when Philadelphia fell to the New England Patriots.

Reid's first Super Bowl appearance with the Chiefs in the 2019 season resulted in a Lombardi Trophy, as Kansas City took down the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl 54. The Chiefs made it back to the Super Bowl the following year, but lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Kansas City's 2021 season ended with an AFC title game loss, but Reid and Co. responded with a Super Bowl 57 win over Philadelphia and a Super Bowl 58 victory over San Francisco.

Who's the NFL coach with the most Super Bowl appearances?

With his sixth Super Bowl appearance, Reid has pulled into a tie with Don Shula for the second-most by a head coach all time. Shula was victorious in two of six Super Bowl appearances with the Miami Dolphins spanning from the 1971 to 1984 seasons.

The leader in appearances is Bill Belichick, who coached the Patriots to nine Super Bowls spanning from the 2001 to 2018 seasons.

Who's the NFL coach with the most Super Bowl wins?

Belichick won six of those nine Super Bowls, giving him the most rings of any head coach.

Reid has a chance to move into a tie for second with Chuck Noll, who coached the Pittsburgh Steelers to consecutive Super Bowl titles in the 1974-75 seasons and then again in the 1978-79 seasons.

Reid's three Super Bowl titles are currently tied for third with Bill Walsh and Joe Gibbs.

