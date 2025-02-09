Super Bowl
Live Updates

Live updates: Super Bowl LIX latest news, pre-game festivities and more

The Chiefs and Eagles will face off in Super Bowl LIX tonight at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

By NBC Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

What to Know

The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles will face off in Super Bowl LIX on Sunday in New Orleans. Follow along for live updates.

This article tagged under:

Super Bowl
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us