Southwest Airlines catches stunning photos of total solar eclipse amid ‘Solarbration' Published 1 hour ago • Updated 46 mins ago 6 photos 1/6 Southwest Airlines Southwest Airlines employees watch the total solar eclipse on the ramp of Dallas Love Field in Dallas, Texas on April 8, 2024. Photo by Schelly Stone 2/6 Southwest Airlines Southwest Airlines employees watch the total solar eclipse on the ramp of Dallas Love Field in Dallas, Texas on April 8, 2024. Photo by Schelly Stone 3/6 Southwest Airlines Southwest Airlines flight #1910 from St Louis to Houston passes through the totality of the solar eclipse on April 8, 2024. Photo credit: Stephen M. Keller 4/6 Southwest Airlines Southwest Airlines flight #1910 from St Louis to Houston passes through the totality of the solar eclipse on April 8, 2024. Photo credit: Stephen M. Keller 5/6 Southwest Airlines Southwest Airlines flight #1910 from St Louis to Houston passes through the totality of the solar eclipse on April 8, 2024. Photo credit: Stephen M. Keller 6/6 Southwest Airlines Southwest Airlines flight #1910 from St Louis to Houston passes through the totality of the solar eclipse on April 8, 2024. Photo credit: Stephen M. Keller This article tagged under: Total Eclipse 2024DallasSouthwest Airlinessolar eclipseEclipse More Photo Galleries Hail falls on North Texas hours after eclipse on April 8, 2024 Spectacular photos capture the total eclipse over North Texas The 2024 Solar Eclipse in pictures Photos: Total eclipse over North Texas