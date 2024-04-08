Photos: Total eclipse over North Texas

Within minutes, the sun was hidden behind the moon, leaving a historic spectacle for hundreds of thousands of residents and visitors of North Texas, despite the uncertainty of clouds that blocked the sky several times.
12 photos
1/12
José A. Herrera/Telemundo39.com
Total eclipse, taken outside the NBC 5/Telemundo 39 studios on Monday, April 8, 2024.
