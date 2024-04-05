The countdown is on for the total solar eclipse in parts of Texas.

The Better Business Bureau has issued a warning about eclipse-based scams, including eclipse glasses.

There are people who have sold fake eclipse glasses or glasses that aren’t adequate to keep families safe.

“Unfortunately the crooks follow the headlines and they know what is happening and what the current events are,” Monica Horton with BBB North Central Texas said. “They will tailor their scams to fit that narrative.”

The American Astronomical Society (AAS) has also reported sightings of counterfeit and fake eclipse glasses. The AAS has offered ways to identify fake glasses and avoid eye damage.