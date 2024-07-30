2024 Paris Olympics

Victor Wembanyama shows staggering height advantage over Olympics' shortest player

The tallest and shortest basketball players at the Olympics faced off against one another

NBC Universal, Inc.

Victor Wembanyama is taller than ... well, just about everybody.

At 7-foot-4, the French phenom is tied as the tallest player in the NBA and is the tallest competitor at the Paris Olympics.

Streaming 24/7: Watch NBC 5 local news and weather for free wherever you are

Wembanyama's height was put in a whole new perspective during the host nation's men's basketball opener against Japan.

Japanese captain Yuki Togashi is 5-foot-4, which makes him the shortest men's basketball player at the Olympics and four inches shorter than any player in the NBA right now.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

Wembanyama and Togashi shared the floor on Tuesday, and the images of the two players side-by-side are hard to believe.

Wembanyama led France with 18 points to go along with 11 rebounds, six assists and two blocks in his Olympic debut as the host nation pulled out a thrilling overtime victory. On the other end, Togashi scored three points on 1-for-6 shooting.

This article tagged under:

2024 Paris Olympics
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us