2024 Paris Olympics

USA Women's Track & Field coach returns to caravan organized by neighbors and friends

By Candace Sweat

NBC Universal, Inc.

It was a welcome home fit for a gold-medal-winning coach. Neighbors and friends rallied and caravanned to congratulate Mechelle Lewis Freeman; the woman responsible for leading two superstar USA relay teams to victory.

It had only been about an hour since Mechelle Lewis Freeman arrived back home from Paris. Her neighbors in Frisco wanted to make sure she knew she'd made them proud. So, they caravanned to make sure she felt the love and appreciation.

Streaming 24/7: Watch NBC 5 local news and weather for free wherever you are

“You come back home to family, support, the friendly smiles, and neighbors that you're used to seeing. So, it just grounds you, brings you back to your roots and what matters most,” said Freeman

Freeman, a World Champion, and Olympian herself, was the head relay coach for USA women's track and field. She was the laser-focused leader behind two of the most talked-about events during the Paris Olympic games. She talked to NBC 5 about the winning 4x400 meter relay team, with a roster of superstars barely missing a world record.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

“It's really an honor and really [I’m] grateful to come together and go out there and understand which women can get the job done and get it right this time,” she said. We were only a tenth of a second away from the world record.”

Then there was the gold-medal winning 4x100 meter relay with Dallas Native and “it” girl Sha'Carri Richardson.

“Sha'Carri is a superstar in her own right and rockstar. And when I say that, I mean in her talent. She can go out there and she has the top maximum speed that you see in the world. So, getting the stick in the position of not being first, you're a little less worried about her pulling it off,” Freeman said. “I know how much she appreciates her growth and her being able to be at the Olympic games.”

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Dallas 12 hours ago

NBC 5's JFK footage to go to Sixth Floor Museum

Dallas 16 hours ago

City of Dallas works toward solution amid legal action from police, fire pension funds

Women athletes were responsible for 65% of team USA gold medals and Freeman said she's proud to have had a hand in that. As she soaked in the love from family, friends, and neighbors, she prepared to get back to her daily routine.

“The first day of school is tomorrow. I'm just happy to be home doing the things that I normally do,” she said.

As the neighborhood kids lined for an impromptu street relay race, the instincts of an Olympic coach kicked in and Freeman realized the job is never done.

“I’m scouting talent,” she said jokingly as the kids ran down the street.

This article tagged under:

2024 Paris OlympicsOlympicsFrisco
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us