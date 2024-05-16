Women’s gymnastics history will be made at the Core Hydration Classic in Hartford, Connecticut.

For the first time in women’s gymnastics history, three U.S. Olympic all-around gold medalists will compete in the same meet: Gabby Douglas (London 2012) who also trains at WOGA-Plano, Simone Biles (Rio 2016) from Spring and Suni Lee (Tokyo 2020).

11 athletes in the field for March 18’s tournament have won at least one Olympics or world championship medal. Six of the competitors have won at least one world championship medal, including Frisco’s own Skye Blakely.

WOGA Plano’s Hezly Rivera is also slated to compete.

The Classic airs live on CNBC and Peacock on Saturday from 6-8pm CT.

It’s followed by the Xfinity U.S. Championships from May 30 to June 2 in Fort Worth, Texas, and the Olympic Trials from June 27-30 in Minneapolis.

The women’s all-around winner at trials automatically makes the team.

Separate selection committees pick the women’s and men’s Olympic teams after trials.