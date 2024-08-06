2024 Paris Olympics

Simone Biles talks new GOAT tour, Texas connections and mental health

Biles, the most decorated gymnast of all time, talks to NBC 5 about Texas talent, mental health, and her new GOAT tour

By Laura Harris

Simone Biles, from Spring, Texas, is the undisputed greatest gymnast of all time. The four Olympic medals she won in Paris were just icing on the cake for a career that has spanned three Games.

“You know, it's bittersweet,” Biles said. “You’ve worked your whole life for moments like this and you almost take it for granted how fast it goes. Last night I definitely had a good cry about it, because I couldn’t believe it was over I called my mom and my sister and I was like, ‘It’s done’. But they were happy tears.”

On the gold medal team with Biles in the team all-around competition was Plano-transplant Hezly Rivera, who at 16 years old was the youngest member of Team USA.

“She made it here so fast! She is so strong. She’s a great competitor. I was super excited to have her on the team with us. She is like our little baby Hezly! To just be able to guide her through this process, I don’t believe this will be her last Olympics,” Biles said.

She also talked about why it is so important for her to be open about her mental health.

“For me, it’s about being relatable. It takes vulnerability. It takes some strength and some courage. Through therapy, I found that’s where I find my strength. If it can help a little girl out there or even a little boy or a grown person, then that’s what I’m going to do,” Biles said.

She said what she is doing now is paving the way for the future.

“I really do this to inspire the younger generation. That’s exactly why we’re doing it. Finding joy and making sure that they have an easier ride than we are. If we can give any tips, pointers, helpers. That’s what I want to do. Hopefully, they’ll be in the crowd at the Gold Over America Tour,” Biles said.

The Gold Over America Tour will represent the best of the best. Biles will be joined by Olympic medalists Jade Carey, Jordan Chiles, Fred Richard, Brody Malone, Paul Juda, Stephen Nedoroscik, and Joscelyn Roberson.

They will bring their talents from the world stage to the GOAT stage in a high-flying pop concert-style spectacle. Other cast members joining them on tour include Katelyn Ohashi, Peng-Peng Lee, Mélanie Johanna De Jesus Dos Santos, Casimir Schmidt, and more to be named.

The GOAT tour will make a stop in Fort Worth on October 20.

