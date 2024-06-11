Dallas-native Sha'Carri Richardson is just a short time away from U.S. Olympic trials in track and field, but she has been busy not only on the track preparing, but off of it as well.

POWERADE just released it's latest ad featuring the reigning fastest woman in the world.

The sports drink brand announcing Richardson, along with swimmer and past Olympian, Katie Grimes, would be part of their latest push.

"Along with Sha’Carri and Katie, POWERADE’s new “IT TAKES MORE” campaign highlights the years of after-hours dedication, sacrifice, and preparation that athletes everywhere put in behind-the-scenes to reach the world’s biggest stage and aims to inspire the next generation to continue pursuing their goals," the release said.

The new spots are the latest in their marketing campaign as the official sports drink of the Paris Olympics.

U.S. track and field Olympic trials are June 21-30 and swimming Olympic trials are June 15-23.

You can watch more stories from our North Texas Hometown Hopeful series ahead of the Paris Olympics and don't get, NBC 5 is your Paris Olympics station with the Opening Ceremony starting on July 26.