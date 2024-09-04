Olympic skeet shooter receives special honor from her hometown

Austen Smith, 23, brought home silver and bronze from the Paris Olympics for skeet shooting.

Tuesday, she brought home even more hardware.

The City of Keller presented Smith with a key to the city, marking the sixth time such an honor has been awarded, according to Mayor Pro Tem Ross McMullin.

Smith, a Keller native, won bronze in an individual skeet shooting competition in Paris, before going on to secure a silver medal in a mixed shooting event with her coach.

“First off, I was not expecting this at all. It’s an honor to receive this, it really is and to be recognized by my city. I know there are a lot of Olympians that still live around here and aren't from here originally who would love to have this so means a lot to me,” Smith said at Tuesday’s meeting.

Her coach Vincent Hancock brought home his fourth gold medal in men’s skeet.

His other student, Conner Prince from Burleson, won silver.