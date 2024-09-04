KELLER

Olympic skeet shooter receives special honor from her hometown

Austen Smith received the key to the City of Keller on Tuesday

By Meredith Yeomans

NBC Universal, Inc.

Austen Smith, 23, brought home silver and bronze from the Paris Olympics for skeet shooting.

Tuesday, she brought home even more hardware.

Streaming 24/7: Watch NBC 5 local news and weather for free wherever you are

The City of Keller presented Smith with a key to the city, marking the sixth time such an honor has been awarded, according to Mayor Pro Tem Ross McMullin.

Smith, a Keller native, won bronze in an individual skeet shooting competition in Paris, before going on to secure a silver medal in a mixed shooting event with her coach.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

“First off, I was not expecting this at all. It’s an honor to receive this, it really is and to be recognized by my city. I know there are a lot of Olympians that still live around here and aren't from here originally who would love to have this so means a lot to me,” Smith said at Tuesday’s meeting.

Her coach Vincent Hancock brought home his fourth gold medal in men’s skeet.

His other student, Conner Prince from Burleson, won silver.

This article tagged under:

KELLER2024 Paris Olympics
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us