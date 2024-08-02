2024 Paris Olympics

What makes this Olympic cauldron one of a kind?

This Olympic tradition has a new eco-friendly spin to it this game

By Ryann Jones

NBC Universal, Inc.

All eyes are on the torch and cauldron during the Olympic opening ceremony. When the cauldron is lit, it marks the beginning of the games we've eagerly awaited for four long years. This year, however, there's something quite unique about the cauldron—it doesn't use fire! Yes, you read that right.

The cauldron features 40 LED lights and over 200 misting nozzles. These lights create the illusion of fire and smoke, but the "smoke" is actually just a cloud of water vapor. This eco-friendly marvel rises about 200 feet into the sky every night, tethered to the ground.

Streaming 24/7: Watch NBC 5 local news and weather for free wherever you are

The Paris 2024 Olympics aimed to cut their carbon footprint in half compared to the previous two games. Traditionally, keeping the cauldron lit requires a substantial amount of natural gas. This continuous burning involves a chemical process called combustion, which releases carbon dioxide and increases the carbon footprint.

The design of the cauldron, which resembles a hot air balloon, pays homage to a historic event. Matthew Lehanneur designed it this way to commemorate the first manned hot-air balloon flight, which took place in Paris in 1783.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

This innovative departure from tradition helps make Paris 2024 the greenest Olympic Games yet!

This article tagged under:

2024 Paris Olympics
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us