Plano-native Asher Hong helps end Team USA men's gymnastics medal drought

Asher Hong, Paul Juda, Brody Malone, Stephen Nedoroscik, and Frederick Richard have done something that hasn't been done since 2008: bring home an Olympic medal in men's gymnastics team competition.

The team edged out Great Britain for bronze with a combined score of 257.793. Japan won gold with 259.594, and China took silver with 259.062.

Of the five men representing Team USA, four were making their Olympic debuts in Paris, and Malone, a seven-time NCAA champion, made his Olympic debut in Tokyo.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

Hong, 20, who trains in Houston, was born in Plano and is a sophomore at Stanford University.

U.S. gymnast Asher Hong discusses being short, his vault routine and his passion for collecting cologne.

Hong, who earned NCAA team and vault champion honors with Stanford, performed one of the hardest vaults in the world on Monday. Commentators called the vault, which featured two flips and a full twist wrapped in, "death-defying."

When Team USA earned the bronze, many on the team broke down. After all, it was the third U.S. men's team medal in the last 20 years.

"I mean, it’s unbelievable," Hong told NBC News. "We put in so much hard work at home, and we just put our trust and belief in each other, and we went out there, had fun."

It's been 40 years since the U.S. men's gymnastics team last won a gold medal. Team USA won gold in the team all-around in the 1984 Olympics in Los Angeles.

WHAT'S NEXT FOR TEAM USA MEN'S GYMNASTICS?

Next is the men's gymnastics all-around final, which will be held on Wednesday, July 31, starting at 10:30 a.m. CT.

The Top 24 individual gymnasts, with a maximum of two gymnasts per country, qualify for the men's all-around final. Richard (10th place) and Juda (13th place) will represent Team USA.

The top eight individual gymnasts on each apparatus qualify for the event finals, with, again, a maximum of two gymnasts per country per event.

Nedoroscik advanced to the pommel horse final. Hong is the first reserve on still rings and vault (if anyone drops out, he will compete), while Richard is the third reserve on horizontal bar.

The women’s final, featuring seven-time Olympic medalist Simone Biles, takes place on Tuesday.