Laura Harris in Paris: North Texans we are watching 7/31

U.S. Women’s volleyball will be back on the court, hoping to bounce back from the shocking loss to China on Monday. Coppell’s Chiaka Ogbogu is considered a veteran on the team and was on the gold medal team at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021. The defending Olympic gold medalists will be in their second game in group play against Serbia at 4:00P CT.

Women’s beach volleyball will include a duo with TCU ties, but they will be on the sand for Spain. Daniela Mendoza and Tania Moreno will face off against the host country on Wednesday.

The men’s gymnastics individual all-around final is also happening Wednesday. The team won bronze earlier in the week with Plano’s Asher Hong helping them to the podium. He did not get the scores to compete in individual competitions but says that he is no doubt planning on being in Bercy Arena to cheer his teammates on.

The U.S. Women’s National Team is back on the pitch for their final match of group play, but they have already made it through to the knockout stage with two early wins. It’s unclear if Frisco’s Jaedyn Shaw will be back in the lineup after missing the first two games with what the team is calling a leg injury.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

Team USA women will be back on the 3x3 basketball court against Azerbaijan on Wednesday, looking to bounce back from their loss against Germany. They are hoping to go back-to-back for gold in the Olympics if they can win. The men’s 3x3 basketball team also has a North Texas tie. One of their assistant coaches, James Frachilla from Highland Park, is on the staff.

On this day in Olympic history, at the 1928 Olympic Games in Amsterdam, women were finally allowed to compete in Olympic track and field events. In the first women’s Olympic track event on July 31, 1928, American sprinter Elizabeth Robinson won gold tying her own world record in the 100m with a time of 12.2 seconds. She set that record when she competed for the first time only four months before the Amsterdam Olympics.