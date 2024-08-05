Laura Harris in Paris: North Texans to watch on Monday

It's day 10 of the Paris Olympics, and there are several North Texans we are following Monday.

The mixed team skeet qualifiers and finals were on Monday. The qualifiers featured four-time Olympic gold medalist Vincent Hancock and his student and bronze medal skeet shooter Austen Smith of Keller. Also competing in mixed skeet is Conner Prince of Burleson, who just took silver in the men’s skeet shooting event.

To see how the Team USA mixed teams fared in the qualifiers and finals on Monday, click here.

Hancock is now the sixth Olympian ever to win four gold medals in the same event, joining Al Oerter (USA, discus), Paul Elvstrom (Denmark, sailing one-person class), Carl Lewis (USA, long jump), Michael Phelps (USA, 200m individual medley), and Mijain Lopez (Cuba, Greco-Roman heavyweight). He is the first shooting Olympian to accomplish this feat.

The Americans' quest for back-to-back gold medals in women’s 3x3 ended Monday, but the team still has the chance for a bronze medal. TCU guard Hailey Van Lith is on that team. It’s been quite the turnaround. After losing their first three games, the team won four straight and put themselves in the semifinal against Spain. The women will face Canada in the bronze medal game at 2 p.m. CT. Watch it live online here.

Joseph Brown will compete in the men’s discus. The Mansfield native's qualifiers start on Monday, and the final will be on Tuesday.