Laura Harris in Paris: Here are the North Texans we are watching 8/6

Men’s sport climbing in the discipline of speed starts on Tuesday, Aug. 6.

You always hear the 100m dash is the fastest event at the Olympics, but that’s about to change as speed climbing debuts at the Paris Olympics.

Sam Watson (Southlake) will make his Olympic debut in Paris. Watson made the team at age 17; now he’s 18 and excited to compete in one of the fastest sports in the Olympics.

Watson is the reigning world record holder, scurrying up the 15-meter wall in under five seconds. He trains at Movement Plano. Something that could affect the climbers: the sport will be outside in the steamy Paris summer. Medal rounds will be on Aug. 8.

The U.S. Women’s volleyball team is looking to repeat their Olympic gold, and now that pool play is over, they have earned a spot in the quarterfinals. Chiaka Ogbogu (Coppell, Texas) and Team USA will take on Poland after both teams finished second in their respective groups. The winner of USA vs. Poland faces the winner of Brazil vs. Dominican Republic.

Three Texas connections are involved in the women’s long jump, which begins qualifying rounds on Tuesday. Jasmine Moore (Grand Prairie) will compete in Paris for her second medal after winning bronze in the women’s triple jump.

Remember, she’s making history. She is the only American woman to ever win a triple jump medal at the Olympics and the first woman to qualify to jump in both triple jump and long jump in the same Olympics. Tara Davis-Woodhall (U.T.) and Monae Nichols (Texas Tech) also compete in the qualifying rounds.

We are waiting to hear if Frisco’s Jaedyn Shaw will be in the lineup today for the U.S. Women’s National Team. She has been injured during the Olympics and hasn’t played any minutes yet. The semifinal game against Germany is set for 11 a.m. central time.