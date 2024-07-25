Laura Harris in Paris: Did you know?

Alright friends, we have officially been in Paris for two full days now. Did you know that when the Opening Ceremony goes down the Seine River, it will be the first time it's been held outside of a stadium in the modern Olympic era?

Did you also know that NBC will have more than 1,000 cameras getting all the action from every angle as the parade of boats floats down the iconic river?

Did you also know that organizers have capped the number of spectators at 350,000 for the Opening Ceremony, meaning that those without a ticket or a QR code will be left outside the fencing that lines the two-mile-long waterway?

In the time, we have: had several pieces of bread (awesome tasting pieces of bread), I’ve eaten pizza (in Paris), had gelato (also in Paris), and walked 20,000 steps in one day (which I have never done even when I went to Disney World), had some champagne, resisted the urge to shop, saw the Eiffel Tower and the Arc de Triomphe and so much more.

It’s incredible how much the Parisians walk! Now I get it! It’s to burn off all those carbs!

But in all seriousness, what a beautiful place.

For those of you who have been following our reports for the last few months of our North Texas Olympians… its almost game time!

Team USA track and field has posted a few videos to social media of relay training as they get ready for the events coming up. The head coach for the women’s relays is Mechelle Freeman who lives in Frisco. She told us that she doesn’t know who will be on the relay team and what order they will be in until really the last minute. Nerve-wracking job, but someone has to do it.

Dallas’ own Sha’Carri Richardson is of course in the mix as the reigning fastest woman in the world. After winning gold at the U.S. Olympic trials in the women’s 100m, she is showing the world that she could be the first American woman to win the 100m dash since Gayle Devers did it at the Atlanta Olympics in 1996.

Highland Park’s own Scottie Scheffler also landed in Paris today. Scheffler is playing in his first Olympics but has the year of his life on the course. Winning the Masters and several other majors even before July.

We are also watching Emma Malabuyo, who posted to her social media she had made it to Paris. She is a Flower Mound native who is competing in gymnastics for the Philippines.

Gabe Castano, who lives in Addison but is swimming for Mexico, has made it to the pool.

There are more than 20 athletes with North Texas ties who will be competing throughout the Olympics… and we will be there every step of the way.

