2024 Paris Olympics

Inside the Paris Olympics megastore

10,000 square foot Olympic megastore opens on one of Paris' most iconic roads

By Laura Harris

NBC Universal, Inc.

The organizers of the Paris Olympics have promised a show like no other, especially when it comes to the Opening Ceremony. It will be the first to be held on water and to be held outside of a stadium in the modern era of the Olympics.

It’s certain that the Parisians are trying to make this bigger and better than anything Olympic fans and athletes have ever seen.

That’s evident by the Paris Olympics megastore situated on one of the most iconic roads in Paris, the Champs-Élysées.

The store is 10,000 square feet in the heart of the city.

Fans can grab everything from t-shirts, hats, branded everything and mascot replicas for the Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Organizers say the store is designed to live up to its name for mega crowds. They say they are prepared to serve 10,000 customers a day during the duration of the Olympic and Paralympic Games.

