Coppell's Chiaka Ogbogu goes for second Olympic gold on Sunday

Coppell's Chiaka Ogbogu gets a shot to repeat as a gold medalist when the U.S. women's volleyball team competes for gold on Sunday.

Ogbogu was on the gold medal-winning team in Tokyo and helped Team USA get to the gold medal final in Paris.

U.S. WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL ADVANCE TO GOLD MEDAL MATCH

It took every extra hustle play by every American on the floor against the experienced Brazilians in the semifinal on Thursday.

Ogbogu made several great blocks and points when it counted.

Before the semifinal coach Karch Kiraly made a lineup change moving veterans Jordan Larson and Kelsey Robinson Cook to reserve roles and bringing in Kathryn Plummer and Avery Skinner from Katy, Texas.

In the first set, Skinner made an insane diving dig to keep the ball off the floor, then the Americans found Plummer for the kill to win the set.

Brazil built up momentum and took the second set, while the Americans came back firing on all cylinders for the third set, and then Brazil fought back to win the fourth set.

In the end, the U.S. women edged their fellow world powerhouse in a five-set thriller.

CHIAKA OGBOGU FEELING THE LOVE FROM NORTH TEXAS

NBC 5's Laura Harris caught up with Ogbogu after the victory, and talked to her about the Texas pride in her.

"I mean, the city of Dallas just goes so hard for us in sports and me specifically, but I've been getting so many messages and prayers. Thank you so much, everyone back home. I'm hearing your messages. I'm feeling your prayers. I appreciate it," said Ogbogu."It's something I pride myself in. So I just made a promise to myself that when it's all said and done, I know I did my best in the strength that I have. And I know that Dallas is watching."

On Sunday, Team USA will play the winner of the late Thursday match between top-ranked Italy and No. 3 Turkey.

Brazil, ranked second in the world, two spots above the Americans, now has one last opportunity to reach the podium when they meet the loser of that match in the bronze medal match Saturday.