In France, when you break bread with someone, you become friends.

To get in the spirit before Team USA heads to Paris, French chef and "Top Chef" contestant Kévin D'Andrea welcomed Olympians into his kitchen to break baguettes, talk about the incredible journeys that led each person to this very special moment -- and cook some French specialties.

Get to know some of the men and women who have and who are hoping to make Olympic history in 2024 as they share more about their lives over bread and cooking in each installment of "Breaking Baguettes" -- and maybe try your hand at making these incredible dishes with Chef D'Andrea's recipes.

Chef Kévin D'Andrea, a contestant on Bravo's "Top Chef", invited Olympians into his kitchen to get their palates ready for the Paris Olympics. Check out the trailer for the new series.

Watch the full episodes and get the recipes at the links below as they premiere.

Gold medal swimmer Lydia Jacoby makes French crêpes

Full episode premieres June 4

Chef Kévin D'Andrea and Olympic gold medalist Lydia Jacoby make crêpes. (NBC)

As she prepares to compete at the Paris Olympics, gold medal-winning swimmer Lydia Jacoby joins chef Kévin D’Andrea to talk about food and competition before learning to make French crêpes.

How to make Chef Kévin D'Andrea's crêpes

250 grams flour

4 eggs

500 grams milk

25 grams IPA beer

20 grams sugar

50 grams melted butter

Pinch of salt

Chantilly cream and chocolate hazelnut paste to taste for the garnish

Mix the eggs with the flour and melted butter until fully incorporated

Add the milk and the beer slowly

Mix in the sugar

Let mixture rest for 30 min in the fridge

Cook over heat in a crêpe pan

Garnish to taste with Chantilly cream and chocolate hazelnut paste

Olympic divers Hailey Hernandez and Alison Gibson decorate tartelettes

Episode premieres June 6

Chef Kévin D'Andrea and Olympic divers Hailey Hernandez and Alison Gibson make tartelettes. (NBC)

Olympic divers Hailey Hernandez and Alison Gibson join Chef Kevin D’Andrea in the kitchen to debate hot food topics and take a turn at decorating some delicious French tartelettes.

Sorry, no recipe for these delicious, all-natural treats.

The tartelettes are a specialty of Chef D'Andrea's Austin, Texas pâtisserie, Foliepop's. To taste one of these, you'll have to try the originals.

Olympic couple Christina and Kyle Clemons make a French version of mac 'n' cheese

Episode premieres June 11.

Chef Kévin D'Andrea and Olympic track and field couple Christina and Kyle Clemons make a very French version of Mac 'n' Cheese. (NBC)

Olympic track and field stars Kyle and Christina Clemons join Top Chef’s Kévin D’Andrea ahead of the Paris Olympics to make a French version of their favorite dish, mac n’ cheese.

How to make Chef Kévin D'Andrea's French mac 'n' cheese

500 grams cavatappi pasta

40 grams ramps

40 grams spring onions

80 grams gruyere cheese for pasta + additional 20 grams for topping

80 grams Cantal cheese

80 grams Brie cheese

30 grams flour

30 grams butter

650 grams milk

5 grams Espelette pepper powder

Panko bread crumbs

Salt

Pepper

Cook the pasta in boiling water and stop it 1 minute before the recommended time on the box

Rinse pasta under cold water to stop the cooking process

Make the roux by cooking the butter and flour in a pan for 4 minutes, stirring as it cooks.

Add the milk and spices, cooking it until thickened

Add the cheeses to your Béchamel sauce

Mix the pasta into the sauce

Pour the mac 'n' cheese into a cast iron pan and top with the additional gruyere and the Panko bread crumbs

Heat under a broil until golden brown and serve

Father and son duo David and Corey Robinson make red curry mussels

Episode premieres June 13.

NBC Chef Kévin D'Andrea is joined by Olympic "Dream Team" gold medalist David Robinson and his son Corey, a Notre Dame college football standout and current NBC Sports Olympics correspondent, as they make red curry mussels. (NBC)

"Top Chef" contestant Chef Kévin D'Andrea helps give two-time Olympic gold medalist and member of the "Dream Team," David Robinson, and his son, former Notre Dame wide receiver Corey Robinson, a taste of Paris.

How to make Chef Kévin D'Andrea's mussels with red curry

250 grams mussels

100 grams coconut milk

50 grams coconut cream

30 grams red curry paste

20 grams cherry tomatoes

1 red bell pepper

20 grams ginger

3 garlic cloves

Olive oil

Thai basil

Cilantro

Spring onions

Cut the bell pepper into slices

Crush the garlic cloves

Sauté the pepper and garlic in olive oil for 3 minutes

Add the ginger and red curry paste to the pepper and garlic, and cook together for 2 minutes

Add the mussels and cook for 1 more minute

Add the coconut milk, coconut cream and salt

Simmer for 4 minutes until the mussels are open

Chop the cherry tomatoes and add

Add the remaining herbs and seasoning to taste

Decathlete Trey Hardee tries his hand at making a confit duck called a Taloa.

Episode premieres June 18.

NBC Chef Kévin D'Andrea is joined by Olympic decathlete Trey Hardee in making a duck confit. (NBC)

Olympic silver medalist in the decathlon Trey Hardee joins chef Kevin D’Andrea to share some hot food takes and cook an authentic French dish with confit duck called a taloa.

How to make Chef Kévin D'Andrea's duck confit

4 ducks legs

600 grams duck fat

Garlic

Salt

Debone the thighs of each duck leg, leaving the bone in the leg

Salt very heavily and let the legs rest for one hour

Rinse each under water to take off all the salt

Melt the duck fat in a big pot that can go in the oven with some garlic cloves

When all is melted, put the duck legs in it and put it in the oven at 200 degrees Fahrenheit for 4 hours

When done, let it cook down before placing in the fridge overnight.

The next day, grill on a hot, nonstick pan to make the skin crispy

To make the sauce

5 grams Espelette pepper powder

125 grams chipotle adobo

Brown sugar

Cream

Salt

Mix everything together in the blender to make a smooth sauce

