When is daylight saving time? Do we still have to turn our clocks back?

Do we still have to turn our clocks back for daylight saving time? Daylight saving time will soon come to an end, which means we will soon turn our clocks back a full hour.

Clocks will "fall back" one hour on Sunday, Nov. 5, marking a return to standard time.

Under the conditions of the Energy Policy Act of 2005, daylight saving time starts on the second Sunday in March and ends on the first Sunday in November, representing an extension from previous years.

Will daylight saving time ever become permanent?

While many people might be happy to gain an extra hour of sleep with the seasonal end of daylight saving time in November, some think the change should remain permanent.

Meanwhile, others want to do away with the time change altogether and stay on standard time year-round.

The shift from daylight saving time to standard time occurs across most U.S. states, with only a select few states opting out of the time adjustment. Hawaii and Arizona—do not observe daylight saving time. That means they do not "fall back" or "spring forward."

A proposed federal law to make daylight saving time permanent and eliminate the twice-per-year clock shift—called the Sunshine Protection Act— has been introduced in every Congress since 2018 and passed by the Senate in 2021, but it was ignored by the House that year, and its 2023 reintroduction has been stuck in committee since March 1.

State legislatures have considered more than 500 bills in the last decade to address time change concerns and 19 states have passed bills or resolutions in support of a congressional move to eliminate switches.

To become law, the bill also needs to pass in the U.S. House of Representatives and then be sent to the president’s desk for signing.

Daylight saving time tips

Experts say this is the time when you should check/change the batteries in your smoke detectors, throw away expired medications and prepare a winter emergency kit for your home and car.

Computers, TVs and cell phones will automatically update at 2 a.m. but you’ll want to manually set any other clocks back one hour. It's best to keep these items plugged in, or charged to allow for a seamless update.