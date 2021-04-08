Your Photos of Mysterious Line of Lights Over North Texas

A mysterious string of white lights appears to have caught the eyes of many North Texans Wednesday night.
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launched Wednesday morning from Cape Canaveral in Florida with another load of Starlink Internet satellites. The rocket deployed 60 satellites into orbit.
12 photos
1/12
dudeelectric
My name is Blake Thole. I live in 5T Ranch neighborhood in Argyle Texas. Was outside with some neighbors talking and we all looked up and saw this amazingly long line in the sky of what looked like LED lights almost. It was slowly moving across the sky. Was the coolest thing I've ever seen in the sky in my life. Later to find out it was Elon Musk's Starlink. Very cool had to share
2/12
Stephanie Moon
We were standing outside and looked up in the sky and saw a big light worm in the sky that was perfectly straight.. it appeared and shot across the sky for 2 minutes and disappeared. It looked like a train in the sky.
3/12
Quiroga
The lights look too big to be an air-craft. It was going and it suddenly disappeared.
4/12
Stephanie

5/12
David Allen
UFO over extreme western lake grapevine
6/12
Stephanie

7/12
Megan mason
A row of bright lights heading in a upward direction and then disappearing
8/12
Megan mason
9/12
Ken Weber
Just saw this go over our house in Dish, TX. It is going towards DFW. I have no idea what it is. I attached 2 pictures. The blue one I was too close to the yard light.
10/12
dudeelectric
11/12
Ken Weber
12/12
Christy Dillaha
Bright light streaking across the sky in Burleson, TX.