Dallas Love Field

Watch: Crews Chase Loose Dog on Dallas Love Field Property

NBC 5 News

A runaway dog was seen darting across the runways at Dallas Love Field Friday evening.

" data-ellipsis="false">

A runaway dog was seen darting across the airport tarmac at Dallas Love Field Friday evening.

Video from Texas Sky Ranger showed the dog at about 5:30 p.m. running across airport property and along exterior fences, with authorities chasing it from behind.

Airport officials say the loose dog has not slowed airport operations and the airport is working around the situation.

No other information was made available.

NBC 5 has reached out to the airport to see what is being done to help the dog. Check back and refresh this page for the latest update.

This article tagged under:

Dallas Love Fieldrunaway dog
