Amber Alert

Texas DPS Sorry for Mistake Amber Alert Featuring Chucky Doll

The agency said it was a test malfunction

Chucky.jpg

Rest assured, "Chucky" is not on the loose.

The Texas Department of Public Safety has apologized after mistakenly issuing an Amber Alert that said the killer doll featured in the 1988 horror film "Child's Play" was a suspect in the kidnapping of his 5-year-old son, Glen Ray, who was featured in "Seed of Chucky."

The emergency alert described Chucky as a 3-foot, 1-inch-tall doll wearing "blue denim overalls with multi-colored striped long sleeve shirt wielding a huge kitchen knife."

Weird News

O'Hare Airport Jan 22

Tire Falls Off Small Plane, Ends Up in Chicago Neighborhood

Fort Worth Jan 12

High School Students Share Responsibility for Mystery Monolith in Fort Worth

The alert was mistakenly sent out three times last week to Amber Alert subscribers.

The agency said it was a test malfunction.

Texas Department of Public Safety
Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Amber AlertTexas DPSchuckyglen ray
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World Black History Month NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us