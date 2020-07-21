ExeterSully: Young Pilot Hailed a Hero After Landing Plane on Pa. Highway

The pilot of a small plane is being hailed a hero, compared to “Miracle on the Hudson” pilot Chesley “Sully” Sullenberger, after managing to land safely on a Pennsylvania highway.

All three people on the Cessna survived the emergency landing late Monday night on Route 422 in Exeter Township, Berks County, township police said.

The young pilot – who hasn’t been named – “saved the life of his two passengers when the engine failed,” police said in a Facebook post.

He managed to bring the plane down on the roadway, striking a car along the way, but only causing minor damage, police said.

In a Facebook post, Exeter Township police dubbed the pilot “#ExeterSully.”

“Well done young man,” they wrote.

Local and federal investigators will investigate the incident, police said.