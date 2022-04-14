Haltom City Police Searching for Missing Skeleton, Dressed as Tinkerbell

No bones about it, there is a mystery unfolding in Haltom City.

The city's police department said they are looking for a life-sized skeleton model taken from the Haltom City Public Library.

The library posted on Facebook about the theft on April 4, calling it “a sad, sad day."

"Yep, someone (allegedly) walked into the public library and stole their decorative skeleton on April 4th," Haltom City police wrote on Facebook, after the library asked for help finding their "beloved Boney." "The library was kind enough to simply put a post up asking for the return of the skeleton, but no one wanted to fess up so now we gotta do it like this."

Haltom City PD

And like any disappearance case, there's a victim description. Boney Stark, the skeleton, was last seen wearing what appears to be a Tinkerbell costume, complete with silver wings.

If this were around Halloween, a motive may be clear. But since it’s not, it appears to be a random act, police said.

"We'd love to chat with the woman in orange and ask if she knows anything about a skeleton being removed from the library," the Haltom City police Facebook post read. "Maybe more importantly we'd like to know 'why' someone might decide to take it?"

It appears that police are simply asking for the skeleton to be returned, because "the librarians aren't the type to get all ugly about something," their post read.

"If you recognize this lady, you can email library@haltomcitytx.com. Let's bring Boney Stark home!" the post read.