Budweiser Launches Casting Call for Dog to Be Featured on 2021 Holiday Can

For the first time, Budweiser is hosting a "Pupweiser" contest to find a new featured pup for their 2021 holiday cans that will be available nationwide later this year.

Owners who are 21 years old or older can enter their dogs through Saturday by submitting a photo of them in the comments of the Budweiser Facebook post regarding the contest with #PupweiserContest.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Pet pictures can also be submitted via Twitter using the same hashtag.

A few extra words in the post about why the pictured pet deserves the spot can also help to boost a dog's chance of being selected.

Four dogs will be selected to move on to the public voting period when people will vote for their favorite pup on social media.

One dog will advance to be the new holiday can pup, which will be announced May 14.

In addition to the contest, Budweiser is donating $25,000 to Pets & People Foundation, a nonprofit centered around healing through pet-assisted therapy.

For more information and rules to apply click here.