The Selfie You Never Knew You Needed

In Fort Worth, you can get selfies with alpacas this weekend. It'll be from today through Sunday in Fort Worth at the Will Rogers complex. It's part of the TXOLAN Sweetheart Spectacular that features the alpacas for judging and for the public to learn about the fluffy creatures. (Published 4 hours ago)

"Get ready to change your social media profile picture to one you never knew you needed… until now," was the opening line in a news release sent to NBC 5. Of course, we had to read more.

It came from the TxOLAN Alpaca Association, a group of alpaca owners offering "free selfies with alpacas."

The group is hosting its 2018 TxOLAN Sweetheart Spectacular at the Will Rogers Memorial Center in Fort Worth Friday through Sunday. TxOLAN represents the five-state region of alpaca owners in Arkansas, Louisiana, Oklahoma, New Mexico and Texas. The goal is to educate the public about alpacas, the high demand for the animal's fiber and the business aspects of growing the livestock.

The group wanted to let us know that during the three-day show, the public will get a chance to take a free selfie with "these photogenic animals."

DNA Test Leads to Family Reunion

A man in Hawaii got to meet his biological mother and father for the first time after 49 years of not knowing who they were.

(Published Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018)

The news release from Ray McDonald included some humorous "Alpaca Selfie Tips."

The suggestions:

• Because alpacas don't have the opposable thumbs required to operate the camera, you are going to have to help them out a bit.

• Bring a smart phone or camera.

• Bring your sense of humor and perseverance.

• Alpacas prefer to be touched on the neck, sides and back. They don't love being scratched behind the ears or on the head.

• Do not stand behind the alpaca. They think you're pretty cute too and prefer to keep you in sight!

• They may hum a tune for you while you are taking your selfie. Feel free to sing along!

"How can you NOT jump at this unique chance?" wrote McDonald. If you're game, the alpacas will be in Cattle Barn 2, Cattle Barn 3 and the adjoining arena at Will Rogers from Feb. 9-11.

