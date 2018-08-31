The Southlake Department of Public Safety is once again going viral. This time, they've paid tribute to a fallen traffic cone.

Its Facebook post detailed the incident. Police said the orange cone, seen in a pathetic picture, was run over as its "four other cone co-workers watched in frozen horror."

In addition to spreading the word that ignoring such cones could land you a ticket, the emotional tale achieved nearly 9,000 reactions and 8,000 shares in less than two days.

Law enforcement from around Texas, and even the country, began leaving their own tributes. Check out their messages in the photos below.