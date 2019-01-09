A conversation on a dating app ended with a guilty plea and multiple fines for an Oklahoma woman, according to an Oklahoma Game Wardens Facebook post.

Game warden Cannon Harrison of McIntosh County, Oklahoma, was talking to a woman on an app who told him she had "just shot a bigo [sic] buck," a screenshot in the post showed.

After Harrison asked a couple questions about how the woman killed the deer, she admitted to using a spotlight, which is illegal in Oklahoma. When he asked if she shot the buck with a bow, she responded, "Well we don't need to talk about that."

The post does not specifically reference the date the exchange took place, but the screenshots of the conversation were posted to Facebook Jan. 6. Deer gun season in the Sooner State ended Dec. 2.

Deer archery season runs in Oklahoma runs through Jan. 15.

She did not know Harrison was a game warden when the conversation started, but authorities ultimately went to her property and made what they called an "illegal deer case."

The woman pleaded guilty and was fined.