Woman Busted 'Delivering' Drugs, Phones, Steaks to Oklahoma Jail
Woman Busted 'Delivering' Drugs, Phones, Steaks to Oklahoma Jail

Published 42 minutes ago

    Woman Busted 'Delivering' Drugs, Phones, Steaks to Oklahoma Jail
    Oklahoma Department of Corrections
    A woman was busted taking contraband, including illegal drugs and food, into an Oklahoma jail, prison officials say. Pictured, homemade potato skins seized by jailers during a search.

    A recent "delivery" to an Oklahoma prison was stymied by attuned correctional officers, according to a post by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections.

    Jail officials said a woman, identified as Wakanda Johnson, was spotted bringing several items onto the property of the Dick Conner Correction Center. Officers searched Johnson and her vehicle and found a plethora of contraband including marijuana, liquid THC, a cell phone, and food — including steaks and homemade potato skins.

    A search warrant was issued for her home near Tahlequah, where a task force seized more drugs and $4,000 in cash.

    Officials did not say where Johnson was stowing the contraband or how she planned to get it into the jail.

