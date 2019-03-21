A woman was busted taking contraband, including illegal drugs and food, into an Oklahoma jail, prison officials say. Pictured, homemade potato skins seized by jailers during a search.

A recent "delivery" to an Oklahoma prison was stymied by attuned correctional officers, according to a post by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections.

Jail officials said a woman, identified as Wakanda Johnson, was spotted bringing several items onto the property of the Dick Conner Correction Center. Officers searched Johnson and her vehicle and found a plethora of contraband including marijuana, liquid THC, a cell phone, and food — including steaks and homemade potato skins.

A search warrant was issued for her home near Tahlequah, where a task force seized more drugs and $4,000 in cash.

Officials did not say where Johnson was stowing the contraband or how she planned to get it into the jail.

Clerk Pulls Out Machete on Would-Be Robber