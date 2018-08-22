Authorities in Keller want to find the owner of a missing pig seen running around neighborhood streets this week.

The pig was captured after sunrise Wednesday morning near Palamino Trail and Bronco Lane.

A city spokeswoman said someone reported seeing the pig on North Tarrant Parkway on Tuesday, but it had gotten away before authorities could catch it.

City officials also reached out to authorities in Watauga to see whether anyone there has lost a pig.

Keller police tweeted that it is "definitely a domestic potbelly, though a bit ornery."

