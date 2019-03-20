Wallaby, Yes a Wallaby, Captured in Dallas - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Wallaby, Yes a Wallaby, Captured in Dallas

Published 2 hours ago

    The Dallas Morning News

    Officers with Dallas Animal Control captured a wallaby on a leisurely jaunt in the east Dallas neighborhood of Lakewood Wednesday morning.

    According to a report from The Dallas Morning News a couple were out for a walk when they spotted what they first thought was a loose dog near the 5900 block of Vickery Boulevard.

    After seeing the animal hop, they realized it was a wallaby.

    Dallas Animal Control officers were called and they were able to corner and catch the animal with a net.

    The wallaby, a native of Australia and New Guinea, belongs in the same family as a kangaroo but is much smaller by comparison.

    It is not clear who owns the animal. According to the DMN, it is not legal to own the animals in Dallas without a permit and no decision has been made about where the animal will end up.

      

