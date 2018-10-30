Stolen Inflatable Colon Recovered by Police

An inflatable colon prop used by The University of Kansas has been recovered by the Kansas City Police, Tuesday, October 30, 2018.

The prop was stolen from a driveway in Brookside, Missouri sometime overnight on Thursday, October 20, after it had been loaded to be transported and displayed at a breast cancer event in Kansas City, Missouri. The colon is used to raise awareness and as an educational tool for colon cancer and screenings.

The Kansas City Police tweeted Monday, October 29 that the inflatable colon had been found at a home but are still looking for the person or persons who stole it.