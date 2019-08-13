Texas law enforcement officials want your help identifying a woman described as a serial "wedding crasher" who's accused of showing up to wedding parties uninvited and stealing gifts. (Published Aug. 13, 2019)

Texas law enforcement officials want your help identifying a woman described as a serial "wedding crasher" who's accused of showing up to wedding parties uninvited and stealing gifts.

A Comal County sheriff's spokeswoman told KXAN-TV in Austin the woman is accused of crashing at least three weddings since December of 2018.

"Let’s not let her ruin anyone else’s special day and bring this crasher to justice," read a post on the Comal County Crime Stoppers Facebook page, which announced a $4,000 award for information that can lead to the woman's arrest.

The post included pictures from surveillance video that showed the woman trying to use gift cards that had been purchased for a wedding couple she had allegedly preyed on, the report said.

The spokeswoman said investigators are "getting some good leads" on identifying the woman.

ONLINE: Anonymous tips can be made online at comalcrimestoppers.org.