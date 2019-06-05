The controversial "Robert E. Lee and the Confederate Soldier" statue removed from a Dallas park in 2017 was sold to the highest bidder Wednesday.

The bidder offered $1,435,000 for the statue.

City Council members approved the sale of the statue with two restrictions: that it be sold for more than the cost to remove it from Lee Park, which was roughly $450,000, and that it was not to be publicly displayed in Dallas.

If the statue is sold again, any subsequent purchaser must also comply with that restriction.

Robert E. Lee Statue Removed from Dallas' Lee Park

The 1936 bronze sculpture by artist Alexander Phimister Proctor shows General Robert E. Lee riding his horse slightly ahead of a young soldier riding a smaller horse. The sculpture was restored in 1991 and its estimated weight is 16,500 pounds.

The statue has been in storage since it was removed from Lee Park in 2017, which, incidentally, was renamed Turtle Creek Park later that year.