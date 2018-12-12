Calif. Man Rescued After 2 Days Stuck in Greasy Restaurant Vent - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
WATCH LIVE: 
Streaming Now: NBC 5 News
logo_dfw_2x

Calif. Man Rescued After 2 Days Stuck in Greasy Restaurant Vent

When firefighters arrived at the restaurant, they heard moaning coming from inside the building

By Brendan Weber

Published 50 minutes ago | Updated 39 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Calif. Man Rescued After 2 Days Stuck in Greasy Restaurant Vent
    NBC Bay Area/Alameda County Sheriff's Department
    A man was trapped in a vent at a vacant restaurant in San Lorenzo before being rescued Wednesday morning. (Dec. 12, 2018)

    First responders on Wednesday rescued a trespasser — possibly a burglar — who was reportedly trapped for about two days in a grimy vent at a vacant Chinese restaurant in San Lorenzo, according to officials.

    The man, seen caked in grease as he was stuck in the narrow passageway, was freed from the vent and taken into custody, Alameda County Sheriff's officials said.

    Fire units were initially dispatched after receiving word from a neighboring business that someone was yelling from the restaurant, officials said.

    As firefighters arrived at the scene along the 700 block of Bockman Road, they heard moaning coming from inside the restaurant. They eventually found the man who told them he had been stuck in the duct system above the stove for about two days.

    Crews managed to free him in about 30 minutes, according to officials. The man did not suffer any serious injuries, but he was said to be suffering from fatigue, body cramps and pain in his extremities.

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices