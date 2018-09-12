Pig Flies With 100 Dogs From Fort Worth for Good Reason

They say it’ll happen when pigs fly -- and Felipe the pig won't wait any longer. This little piggy is going to the airstrip Wednesday in Fort Worth, along with his other four-legged friends, all for a good reason.

Felipe and 100 dogs will be flown to shelters in Washington, Idaho, and Oregon where they’ll have a better chance of finding a “furever” home. Their journey started 5 a.m. Wednesday at the Texas Jet Center. The pets, including Felipe, will immediately be adopted into homes or foster care when they land.

An empty kennel is rare at the Humane Society of North Texas, therefore the flight saves the life of the animal on board and makes space available for another pet at the shelter.

Since HNST started working with the Animal Relocation Program at the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals this year, more than 730 pets have been transported from North Texas to their new homes in other states.

The flight by Wings of Rescue, a nonprofit, is funded by GreaterGood.org.

"It is a great pleasure for Wings of Rescue and our partner Greatergood.org, to team together with a wonderful organization, the Humane Society of North Texas, to save another 115 dogs, cats, and pot-bellied pigs,” said Ric Browde, president, and CEO of Wings of Rescue. "The state of Texas has the highest euthanasia rate in the country – and we have chosen to work with a shelter that is working around the clock to stem the influx of unwanted pets flooding the shelters, through innovative spay/neuter, education, adoption, and transportation programs."