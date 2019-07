The North Richland Hills Police Department posted on their Facebook page video of officers wrangling five horses at Linda Spurlock Park. One of the officers had feed in his car which helped them round up the ponies and return them home safely. (Published 24 minutes ago)

Police wrangled five horses that were running loose at a North Richland Hills park Tuesday.

North Richland Hills police responded to call about five horses running loose at Linda Spurlock Park on Glenview Drive, the department posted on Facebook.

One of the officers happened to have feed in their car and another had a pink leash that officers used to lead the horses back home safely.