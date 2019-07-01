Kittens and the Cat Poses

Attiva Central Park in Grand Prairie added a furry addition to their June 20 yoga class: kittens!

Attiva Central Park teamed up with Prairie Paws Adoption Center to combine healthy living with local pet adoptions. Residents had the opportunity to participate in the weekly yoga class and adopt their own cat. The adoption center brought 12 active kittens to the class.

Though the kittens were not very interested in participating in the yoga moves, they offered entertainment for the residents. Many enjoyed cuddling with the cute cats and watching them climb around.

June is Adopt a Shelter Cat Month (ASPCA). Prairie Paws’ Event Coordinator Angellee Vincent hoped the event would raise awareness about pet adoptions.

This was the first time that the living center offered kitten yoga, and it was a hit! According to Community Manager Jamae Stoute, Attiva Central Park hopes to offer another event in the future: puppy yoga!