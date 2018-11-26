Houston-Area ATM Mistakenly Dispenses $100 Bills, Not $20s - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

Texas News

News from around the state of Texas

Houston-Area ATM Mistakenly Dispenses $100 Bills, Not $20s

Published 27 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    How to Tell If Your Child Has Scoliosis
    NBC 5 News

    An ATM in the Houston area was shut down and guarded by law officers after mistakenly dispensing $100 bills instead of $20s and word of the glitch got out on social media.

    Some Harris County sheriff's deputies protected the outdoor ATM after Sunday night's incident and notified Bank of America.

    Sheriff's officials said some deputies noticed a number of people crowded around the ATM, stopped to investigate and learned $100 bills were wrongly being dispensed. Other law enforcement personnel also noticed a posting online about an errant ATM.

    Authorities didn't immediately say how much money was erroneously dispensed.

    Messages left for North Carolina-based Bank of America weren't immediately returned Monday.

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices