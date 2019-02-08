Forget Chocolate, Name a Roach for Your Ex-Lover

The El Paso zoo is serving a Valentine's Day special to some of its creatures, and zoo keepers hope the ex-lovers of the world will help.

The zoo is asking people on Facebook to name a cockroach after their ex. "Message us your ex's name and we'll name a cockroach after them!" the post read.

Names will be posted online Monday ahead of a 2:15 p.m. livestream on Valentine's Day, which will inevitably show show meerkats devouring the roaches.

For some, it seems, the request speaks to their deepest, petty desires.

"This made me laugh so hard!" one person commented on the post. "I just got dumped via text message by my boyfriend of 4 years while I am battling cancer. He said it was because I wasn’t making our relationship a priority...um...I am currently focused on saving my life."

"Am I the only one wanting to plan a watch party?" another user asked.

The offer is so popular the zoo is spreading the cockroach love to its tamarin and marmoset enclosures.

ONLINE: El Paso Zoo's "Quit Bugging Me" offer