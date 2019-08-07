Escaped Zebra Caught in New Braunfels - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Escaped Zebra Caught in New Braunfels

Police tweeted they were still on the lookout for a second zebra

By Chris Blake

Published 6 minutes ago

    New Braunfels Police Department
    A zebra gets loose and runs down a street in New Braunfels, Texas on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019.

    What's black and white and runs all over?

    A zebra that escapes and runs around New Braunfels.

    That's what happened Wednesday afternoon in the Central Texas city, when a zebra swam across the Guadalupe River and got loose, New Braunfels police said

    Police tweeted a short video of the zebra running down North Grape Avenue just before 6 p.m. Wednesday and wrote that officers were assisting animal control in pursuit of the animal.

    At 7:44 p.m., New Braunfels police tweeted the zebra "was safely tranquilized and carefully recovered."

    However, in their last tweet on the matter, police added they were still on the lookout for a second escaped zebra.

    Anyone who spots the zebra was asked to call the New Braunfels Police Department at 830-221-4100.

