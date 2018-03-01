Dallas Judge Hits Delete Button on Anti-Gay Marriage Lawsuit Filed by Man Who Wanted to Wed His Computer - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas Judge Hits Delete Button on Anti-Gay Marriage Lawsuit Filed by Man Who Wanted to Wed His Computer

By Lauren McGaughy - The Dallas Morning News

Published 4 hours ago

    Getty Images/Cultura RF, File

    Three polygamists and a serial litigant walked into a courtroom.

    If two men can now wed, can I marry my computer? the latter asked. The Dallas judge, who was not amused, knew this was "not their 'first rodeo.'" So in an emphatic ruling last month, he told them no.

    But the self-described "objectophile" seeking a wedding with his laptop was nevertheless undeterred, promising Thursday he will re-file the lawsuit "with more plaintiffs."

    Read more on this story from our partners at The Dallas Morning News.

      

