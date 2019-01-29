Best Texas Vanity Plates of 2018: MyPlates - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Best Texas Vanity Plates of 2018: MyPlates

Published 2 hours ago

    MyPlates.com, the specialty license plate vendor for the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles, released this week their favorite vanity plates selected by Texans in 2018. (Published 2 hours ago)

    MyPlates.com, the specialty license plate vendor for the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles, released this week their favorite vanity plates selected by Texans in 2018.

    The personalized plates come on a variety of backgrounds, including sports themed, health related and from in-state universities and out-of-state colleges.

    From the list of more than 35,000 personalized plates ordered in 2018, a team of MyPlates employees narrowed the list to their favorite 27 across nine categories.

    “Every day we see some very creative plate messages coming through, amounting to tens of thousands by the end of the year. We have a lot of fun with our team and there are sometimes heated debates to get to our final selection” said Steve Farrar, President of My Plates.

    MyPlates.com

    My Plates Top Personalized Plates for 2018

    Best Texas Proud/USA Proud Plates 2018
    8GEN TXN
    MMURICA (America)
    CMNTAKT
    ACRES OF
    GONE2TX
    (Notable mentions: 7X (Texas), P8TRIOT, STATE 28)
     
    Best College Plates 2018
    (N)ATION (Nebraska plate)
    HOOKOHM
    4ALBMA (Alabama plate)
    WLVRNE (Michigan plate)
    LDYJAX (SFA plate)
    (Notable mentions: 4ROG (TCU), HLABLOO, WFWFWF (Georgia))
     
    Best Plate Speak Plates 2018
    4USIS (For you sis on a Breast Cancer ribbon plate)
    MYQT3.14 (Reads My Cutie Pie)
    UBU IBME (You be you, I be me)
    4CHUN8 (Fortunate)
    L84BNGO (Late for Bingo)
    (Notable mentions: GR82CU2, ILGO2TX)
     
    Best Romantic Plates for 2018
    HE (heart) ME1ST (He loves me first)
    1STLOVE
    OMIE(heart)OPA
    HNYBNCH
    25 YEARS
    (Notable mentions: ILVMYWF)
     
    Cutest Plates for 2018
    KID UBER
    FAV SON
    CAT EYES
    (Q)UEEN
    222KUTE
    (Notable mentions: DOG BUS, TATRTOT, GORJESS)
     
    Funniest Plates 2018
    FRYEDAY
    CARHMA
    WHAT MAP
    VANCAVE
    GYM HAIR
    (Notable mentions: 2MNYKDS, BDABOOM)
     
    Best Movie Themed Plates 2018
    1.21GWTT (Back to the Future)
    W4KNDA (Black Panther)
    CLA-REEZ (Silence of the Lambs)
    CAP-MRCA (Captain America)
    CADISHK (Caddyshack)
    (Notable mentions: L8R VADR, 2THLESS, VNUM, TIN CUPP)
     
    Best Sports Related Plates 2018
    41-FAN (Mavs fan for Dirk)
    WE(heart)DEM (We love dem Cowboys)
    6THMAN (on a Spurs plate)
    LKN4SIX (Looking for six on Cowboys plate)
    I(heart) TORO (Texans plate)
    (Notable mentions: GOSTRS, R3DSOX, OUR YEAR)
     
    Best Auto Related Plates 2018
    HOT WELZ
    123GONE
    1QK PONY
    ECOWHAT
    FXIN2GO
    (Notable mentions: DATE CAR, GATTA GO)

