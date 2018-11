Officers helped scoop up the baby gators into a plastic bin with some water. (Published Nov. 21, 2018)

Before last week, Duncanville police Officer Doug Sisk had never dealt with alligators on the job.

Duncanville officers were called in to help the Texas Game Wardens on Friday evening as they tried to nab a man suspected of selling baby alligators on Craigslist.

Sisk said the game wardens had arranged to meet with the man at a park. When he couldn't find it, they decided to relocate to a convenience store.

