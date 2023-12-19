Video

Top 10 most outrageous videos of 2023

Rambunctious reptiles, boozy bears, and fleeing forklifts were among the wildest moments caught on video this year. Here are NBC 5's picks for the most outrageous videos of 2023.

By Hannah Jones

1. Snake falls from the sky onto a woman mowing her lawn. Then a hawk attacked them both

In a bizarre series of events, a routine lawn-mowing chore turned into a terrifying ordeal for a woman in Silsbee, Texas, after she was attacked by a snake and a hawk at the same time.

https://www.nbcdfw.com/news/national-international/snake-falls-from-the-sky-onto-a-woman-mowing-her-lawn-then-a-hawk-attacked-them-both/3312435/

2. Scary footage shows 14-foot alligator swimming toward group of Girl Scouts in Texas lake

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

A fun day of swimming in Texas turned into a scare when a massive alligator began swimming toward a group of Girl Scouts.

https://www.nbcdfw.com/news/national-international/scary-footage-shows-14-foot-alligator-swimming-toward-group-of-girl-scouts-in-texas-lake/3338498/

3. Video shows car crashing into swimming pool at Florida home

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

news 43 seconds ago

Year in Review: A look back at some of the most viewed and watched stories of 2023

food insecurity 48 mins ago

Dallas ISD to offer free meals for kids over winter break

Surveillance video shows a car crashing into a backyard swimming pool at a home in Sunrise Thursday.

https://www.nbcdfw.com/news/national-international/video-shows-car-crashing-into-swimming-pool-at-sunrise-home/3201513/

4. Dog jumps in water to see massive hammerhead shark in the Bahamas

Tourists caught a glimpse of one brave dog.

https://www.nbcdfw.com/news/national-international/dog-jumps-in-water-to-see-massive-hammerhead-shark-in-bahamas/3199246/

5. 12-year-old leads Michigan police on chase in stolen construction forklift

A 12-year-old boy driving a stolen construction vehicle led police in Michigan on an hourlong chase, striking about 10 parked vehicles in the process, the Ann Arbor Police Department said.

https://www.nbcdfw.com/news/national-international/12-year-old-leads-michigan-police-on-chase-in-stolen-construction-forklift/3397978/

6. Video shows frightening moments as whale slams into windsurfer in Australia

An Australian windsurfer captured the moment a whale knocked him into the water.

https://www.nbcdfw.com/news/national-international/whale-slams-into-windsurfer-in-australia/3370736/

7. WATCH: Skydiver lands on inflatable unicorn

A skydiver stuck the perfect landing on top of an inflatable unicorn in Nottingham, England.

https://www.nbcdfw.com/news/national-international/watch-skydiver-lands-on-inflatable-unicorn/3345906/

8. 3-legged bear breaks into patio, drinks 2 White Claws

A three-legged bear broke into the patio of a Florida home, startling a 13-year-old boy and his dog.

https://www.nbcdfw.com/news/national-international/3-legged-bear-breaks-into-patio-drinks-2-white-claws/3330608/

9. Video: Deer crash lands on pickup truck just as man is about to sell it

Viral video shows a leaping deer crash landing on a New Jersey man’s pickup truck just as he was about to sell it.

https://www.nbcdfw.com/news/national-international/video-deer-crash-lands-on-pickup-truck-just-as-man-is-about-to-sell-it/3380505/

10. Snake in a toilet: Slithering visitor to Arizona home camps out where homeowner least expects it

Like a scene out of a horror movie, Michelle Lespron returned to her Tucson, Arizona, home to find a snake camped out in her toilet.

https://www.nbcdfw.com/news/national-international/snake-in-a-toilet-slithering-visitor-to-arizona-home-camps-out-where-homeowner-least-expects-it/3315066/

This article tagged under:

VideoNorth Texasviral videos
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us