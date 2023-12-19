Top 10 most outrageous videos of 2023

1. Snake falls from the sky onto a woman mowing her lawn. Then a hawk attacked them both

In a bizarre series of events, a routine lawn-mowing chore turned into a terrifying ordeal for a woman in Silsbee, Texas, after she was attacked by a snake and a hawk at the same time.

https://www.nbcdfw.com/news/national-international/snake-falls-from-the-sky-onto-a-woman-mowing-her-lawn-then-a-hawk-attacked-them-both/3312435/

2. Scary footage shows 14-foot alligator swimming toward group of Girl Scouts in Texas lake

A fun day of swimming in Texas turned into a scare when a massive alligator began swimming toward a group of Girl Scouts.

https://www.nbcdfw.com/news/national-international/scary-footage-shows-14-foot-alligator-swimming-toward-group-of-girl-scouts-in-texas-lake/3338498/

3. Video shows car crashing into swimming pool at Florida home

Surveillance video shows a car crashing into a backyard swimming pool at a home in Sunrise Thursday.

https://www.nbcdfw.com/news/national-international/video-shows-car-crashing-into-swimming-pool-at-sunrise-home/3201513/

4. Dog jumps in water to see massive hammerhead shark in the Bahamas

Tourists caught a glimpse of one brave dog.

https://www.nbcdfw.com/news/national-international/dog-jumps-in-water-to-see-massive-hammerhead-shark-in-bahamas/3199246/

5. 12-year-old leads Michigan police on chase in stolen construction forklift

A 12-year-old boy driving a stolen construction vehicle led police in Michigan on an hourlong chase, striking about 10 parked vehicles in the process, the Ann Arbor Police Department said.

https://www.nbcdfw.com/news/national-international/12-year-old-leads-michigan-police-on-chase-in-stolen-construction-forklift/3397978/

6. Video shows frightening moments as whale slams into windsurfer in Australia

An Australian windsurfer captured the moment a whale knocked him into the water.

https://www.nbcdfw.com/news/national-international/whale-slams-into-windsurfer-in-australia/3370736/

7. WATCH: Skydiver lands on inflatable unicorn

A skydiver stuck the perfect landing on top of an inflatable unicorn in Nottingham, England.

https://www.nbcdfw.com/news/national-international/watch-skydiver-lands-on-inflatable-unicorn/3345906/

8. 3-legged bear breaks into patio, drinks 2 White Claws

A three-legged bear broke into the patio of a Florida home, startling a 13-year-old boy and his dog.

https://www.nbcdfw.com/news/national-international/3-legged-bear-breaks-into-patio-drinks-2-white-claws/3330608/

9. Video: Deer crash lands on pickup truck just as man is about to sell it

Viral video shows a leaping deer crash landing on a New Jersey man’s pickup truck just as he was about to sell it.

https://www.nbcdfw.com/news/national-international/video-deer-crash-lands-on-pickup-truck-just-as-man-is-about-to-sell-it/3380505/

10. Snake in a toilet: Slithering visitor to Arizona home camps out where homeowner least expects it

Like a scene out of a horror movie, Michelle Lespron returned to her Tucson, Arizona, home to find a snake camped out in her toilet.

https://www.nbcdfw.com/news/national-international/snake-in-a-toilet-slithering-visitor-to-arizona-home-camps-out-where-homeowner-least-expects-it/3315066/