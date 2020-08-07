Cameras were rolling to capture some of the week's top stories. Here are five of NBCDFW.com's most-watched and trending videos.

Massive Beirut Explosion Interrupts Wedding Photo Shoot

Dr. Israa Seblani was posing for a photographer and videographer in a town square in Beirut when Tuesday’s explosion occurred.

Clear the Shelters Update: Dog at Fort Worth Shelter for 160 Days Finds New Home

Great news Clear the Shelters news, Lip — a dog who has lived at Fort Worth Animal Shelter more than 160 days — was adopted! Now help us find Bronx a forever home!

McKinney Homeowner Dealing With Damage After SWAT Standoff

A McKinney woman is facing tens of thousands of dollars in damage after a man barricaded himself inside her home and the SWAT team responded.

Plano Community Mourns Jogger Killed While on Trail

All-day Monday along the Chisholm Trail Park in Plano, friends, family and strangers placed hundreds of sneakers around two trees in memory of a woman who was attacked and killed while jogging Saturday morning.

Explained: How the Beirut Explosion Resembles Two Texas Tragedies

A day after an explosion shattered Lebanon’s capital, the death toll is rising and a major rescue operation is underway. Many are still missing. NBC 5’s Meredith Yeomans reports.