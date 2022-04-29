Trey McBride Becomes First NFL Player from Same-Sex Marriage

When Trey McBride was selected No. 55 in the 2022 NFL Draft by the Arizona Cardinals, he became the first player ever drafted to have same-sex parents. The occasion was not lost on the former Colorado State University tight end, who spoke to TODAY about his background.

“They’ve done a great job of pushing me to be the best person of myself, constantly getting support and love,” McBride said about his moms Kate and Jen.

McBride won the Mackey Award last season, given to college football’s best tight end. He caught 90 passes for 1,121 yards and a touchdown on his way to becoming Colorado State’s first tight end to cross 1,000 receiving yards in a season.

While McBride is used to speaking about his upbringing, he thinks playing in the NFL can also be an opportunity to change perceptions.

“I think it could really be the platform to kind of help change things and kind of shine a light on this, but really, it’s just normal to me,” he said.